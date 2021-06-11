Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report $300.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.16 million and the highest is $304.36 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $801,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $802,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 453,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 81,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $50.19 on Friday. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

