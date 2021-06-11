Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Vaxart posted sales of $520,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year sales of $3.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 million to $4.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $89.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.65 million to $141.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of VXRT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.27. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

