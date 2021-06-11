Zacks: Analysts Expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to announce earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.99). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.53. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.