Zacks: Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the lowest is $1.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.