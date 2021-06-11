Zacks: Analysts Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report sales of $31.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $8.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $145.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $177.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $297.07 million, with estimates ranging from $142.64 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

