Zacks: Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Ciena reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. 1,187,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,533. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,387 shares of company stock worth $1,795,338. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ciena by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

