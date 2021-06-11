Zacks: Analysts Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in ContraFect by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $5,050,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFRX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 164,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,770. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

