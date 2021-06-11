Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.20). Fortress Biotech posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Dawson James lifted their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $418.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

