Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.16). Kadmon reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,923,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,934,000 after buying an additional 2,035,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDMN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. 13,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $711.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

