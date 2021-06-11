Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.79. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $17.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of LPI opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $811.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

