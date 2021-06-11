Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVAC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penn Virginia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 9,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.