Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to announce $197.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.26 million to $199.98 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $136.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $809.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $803.16 million to $816.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $895.10 million, with estimates ranging from $856.48 million to $950.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIMO stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

