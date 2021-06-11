Zacks: Analysts Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $13.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $14.01 million. Veru posted sales of $10.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $61.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.19 million, a PE ratio of -296.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

