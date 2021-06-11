Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post sales of $2.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 million to $3.50 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $73.01 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.69 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $116,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

