Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report sales of $211.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.38 million and the highest is $211.80 million. BOX posted sales of $192.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $849.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.81 million to $851.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $935.81 million, with estimates ranging from $918.30 million to $953.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76. BOX has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

