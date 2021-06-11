Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report sales of $431.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $405.05 million and the highest is $465.90 million. Express reported sales of $245.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

EXPR opened at $5.00 on Friday. Express has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

