Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 44.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239,686 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,852,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $28.96 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

