Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $442.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the lowest is $414.70 million. Premier posted sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after buying an additional 1,799,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 10.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,881,000 after buying an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,359,000 after purchasing an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Premier by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

