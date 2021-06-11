Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.47. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.02 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $231.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

