Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) will announce sales of $561.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $559.30 million to $563.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $587.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The GEO Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 284,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 151,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 158.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

