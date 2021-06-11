Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.97. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,878. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

