Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.08). Bloom Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

BE opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 907,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

