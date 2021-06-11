Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Brokerages expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post sales of $683.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.38 million and the highest is $693.50 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $598.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $51.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,950,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.