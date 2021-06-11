Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 7,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,102. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.