Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Matador Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,266.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

