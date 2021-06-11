Zacks: Brokerages Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.73. Murphy Oil reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

MUR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.81.

Shares of MUR stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.76. 29,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,580,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $129,348.75. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,152 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.