Zacks: Brokerages Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $387,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,911 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,128. 24.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,216,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after buying an additional 330,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,076. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96. PetIQ has a one year low of $24.42 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.55.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.