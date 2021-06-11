Zacks: Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,760,281.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,323,520.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,405. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, reaching $100.10. 5,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,324. Q2 has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

