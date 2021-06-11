Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $1.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,365. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

