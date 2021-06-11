Zacks: Brokerages Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,277. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $90.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.