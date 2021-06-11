Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.00 Million

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $360.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,394,000 after buying an additional 79,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,317,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.