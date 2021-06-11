Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

TACT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $13.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.68. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.01.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

