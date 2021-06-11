Zacks: Brokerages Expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. TTEC posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

TTEC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,599. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other TTEC news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.