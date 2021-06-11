Zap Market Capitalization Tops $17.39 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $17.39 million and $86,490.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00022452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.12 or 0.00831859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00087462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

