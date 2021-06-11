ZClassic One Day Volume Reaches $13,707.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $13,707.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00335495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00157972 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.68 or 0.00215932 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,220,964 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.