Zealium Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $41,673.10 and $9.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.82 or 0.00483456 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,459,018 coins and its circulating supply is 16,459,018 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

