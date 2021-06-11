Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $481,928.83 and approximately $25,378.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00173129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00195122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.01182368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.59 or 0.99920028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

