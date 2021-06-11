Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0569 on Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.58 or 0.00684386 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00168212 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.