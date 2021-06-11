Zen Protocol (ZP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.58 or 0.00684386 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00168212 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

