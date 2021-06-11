Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) is one of 836 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4614 17611 38775 766 2.58

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $69.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.13%. Given Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -$117.84 million -13.36 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -2.78

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.31% -45.11% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,669.14% -117.59% -28.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The company also develops ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

