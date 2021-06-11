ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Reaches $0.0627 on Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,179.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00058378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00035604 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00216249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00036032 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

