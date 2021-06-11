ZEON (ZEON) Price Down 24.7% Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $49,618.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00056694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00755406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00084142 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.