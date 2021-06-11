Zero Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.78 million and $11,365.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00352056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00165654 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.59 or 0.00221403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,105,175 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

