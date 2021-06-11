Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $756,137.93

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $756,137.93 and approximately $4,713.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $780.52 or 0.02137747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00754273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00084427 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

