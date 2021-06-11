ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Cap Achieves $25.04 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and $2.28 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

