Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Achieves $313,795.31

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $313,795.31 and $13.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00059682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00086368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00045052 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.