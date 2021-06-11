ZeuxCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $51.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $171,075.81 and approximately $51.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00057645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00761189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084718 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

