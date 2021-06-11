Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s share price rose 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 12,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,077,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

ZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $243,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $9,732,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

