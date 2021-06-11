Zigcoin (ZIG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.65 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $557,425.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00021975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.53 or 0.00786045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00086098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,149,666 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

