Zilla Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a market capitalization of $252,503.41 and $6,540.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.18 or 0.00747908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083802 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

